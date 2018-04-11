Menu
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Clay Waterman of Australia celebrates his win over Sean Lazzerini of Scotland during the MenÃ•s Light Heavy Preliminary round during Boxing on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Commonwealth Games

‘This is bulls***’: Boxer’s epic meltdown

by AAP
11th Apr 2018 10:53 PM

AUSTRALIAN boxer Clay Waterman has won through to the Commonwealth Games semi-finals - and prompted an epic meltdown from his opponent.

Waterman edged past Zambia's Mbachi Kaonga in a 4-1 split decision on Wednesday evening to book his spot in the final four of the 81kg division.

Kaonga was gobsmacked by the decision and quickly made it known, launching an abusive tirade during Waterman's ringside interview with a New Zealand broadcaster.

Clay Waterman is through to the semi-finals
The Zambian then fired up at reporters, accusing the judges - who hailed from China, Turkmenistan, Canada, England and the United States - of hometown bias.

"I f***ing won that fight. This is bulls***," Kaonga said.

"They are killing amateur boxing. Just because ... it is his home ground, you give him the f***ing fight when he did not (win) the fight."

A bemused Waterman said he had been expecting a unanimous decision in his favour.

"I don't know how you can call it bulls*** when he pretty much ran away the whole fight," the Queenslander said.

"I just thought I was in control the whole fight. Oh well, each to their own."

Waterman will face Welshman Sammy Lee in the semi-finals on Friday.

A fifth-generation boxer and former junior world champion, the 22-year-old is confident of going all the way in front of his home crowd.

"I definitely can beat anyone here, I've just got to turn up on the day," Waterman said.

"The first day I (felt nervous) but I'm starting to feel good now."

