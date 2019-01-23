Australian champion brings elite skills to Rocky BMX Club

BMX: Australian Elite Mens Champion Brandon Te Hiko will be putting Rockhampton BMX riders through their paces next month during a three day coaching clinic on February 8-10.

Rockhampton BMX Club coach and committee member Roz Finnegan said Te Hiko jumped at the chance to share his skills and knowledge with young and more experienced riders.

"Having a rider or an elite coach running a coaching clinic is something we want to do regularly every term,” Finnegan said.

"Brandon is a good role model and he's a level one trainer as well.

"There are three beginner trainers and one level one trainer here but we wanted to bring in someone with a little extra experience, so he's a good choice.

"He's a lovely guy, down to earth and has a great attitude towards racing which is good for the kids to see and look up to and see how far they can go.”

Rockhampton BMX Club riders racing in last year's Rocky Rumble Contributed

On Friday night, Te Hiko will take the club members through racing and perform a demonstration.

"He's a person they can look up to on the Friday night and ride with as a mentor rather than a coach,” Finnegan said.

"Saturday and Sunday will pretty much be full of classes with him and he's not going anywhere else like other visitors. He's only coming to Rockhampton.

"We'll be fully booked and have enough to make six classes across the two days.”

Te Hiko will tailor his classes to suit the experience and ages of his riders.

"He'll take the Sprockets through the basic on how to rid the track and they'll do gates and stuff,” Finnegan said.

Brandon Te Hiko and his father Fraser celebrating after Brandon won the Australian Elite Men's Champion title. Contributed

"There will be a lot of riders here on both of the days doing two classes with him, so he'll make that a follow through and while talking to them, figure out how to adjust to what they want to learn and what they want to get out of class.

"He'll also run a session for all the really strong riders. We have a lot of adult riders who don't typically get involved in training on Wednesday nights, so they'll get something out of it as well.

"We'll have participants coming from Moranbah, Emerald, Biloela, Sarina and across the region in the clinic.”

Te Hiko will not only be teaching the riders but also watching them and then helping to correct and be the best riders they can.

"They'll go away with a lot of stuff they can do themselves,” Finnegan said.

"Especially now near the start of the season, they're not wanting to miss out and they can prepare themselves by doing these clinics before the events.

"We're already seeking out the next person for the next clinic round.

"They will most likely be a well-known coach in the BMX industry.”

Rockhampton BMX Club recently competed in the National Series in Nerang.

Rockhampton BMX Club riders racing in last year's Rocky Rumble Contributed

"Anaya Whitehead won her level and Logan Whitehead had gone up to be a pro rider for the first time,” Finnegan said.

"He didn't win his level but it's still pretty big stuff for him and still a big challenge.”

The club also has a number of riders going away for competitions during the season.

"The States will be held in Sarina in September and the Harbour City CQ Titles will be in Gladstone in August,” Finnegan said.

"With the competitions being closer to Rockhampton than other places, there will be more Rockhampton riders competing than any other year.”

The Rocky Rumble will also be held at the end of April at Rockhampton BMX Club.

Riders from across Central Queensland will be competing.

The coaching clinic will be run at Rockhampton BMX Club on February 8-10. Spaces are now full.

Keep up to date with the next upcoming clinic on Rockhampton BMX Club Facebook page.