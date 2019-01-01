Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justin Langer is backing Aaron Finch (left) to find form. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Justin Langer is backing Aaron Finch (left) to find form. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Cricket

Langer backs battling Finch

by GILBERT GARDINER
1st Jan 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN coach Justin Langer has backed Aaron Finch to bat his way out of a slump but also took a parting shot at the lifeless MCG wicket.

Finch, 32, scored eight and three in the Boxing Day loss to India but Langer is confident the Victorian has the "toughness and character" to get better from the "lean run".

Langer confirmed selectors have discussed the prospect of Finch possibly slipping down the order.

"It's something we're talking about, obviously," Langer said.

"He's having a bit of a lean run of it, although he's got a couple of 50s, a hundred-run partnership one Test match ago and that set up the whole Test match for us.

"Finch is a really good player, we know that, he's great in the team, he's working harder than he's ever worked.

"It's a great challenge for him. He'll be better for this period, I think, because Test cricket is about toughness and character."

India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after its 137-run win over Australia at the MCG.

Finch’s spot at the top of the order has come under fire. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.
Finch’s spot at the top of the order has come under fire. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

If successful in the Fourth Test, Virat Kohli will become the first Indian to captain his country to a series victory in Australia.

The Aussies copped the worst of the conditions in Melbourne, forced to bowl on a flat and lifeless wicket for two days in searing conditions.

Langer took a swipe at the MCG wicket on Monday before boarding the team bus.

"I love playing at the WACA and I love playing at the Adelaide Oval, there's a bit of pace and bounce," Langer said.

"I guess all I'd say is, all the years we've gone to India we haven't played on too many bouncy wickets, it usually spins square."

The state of the SCG wicket could determine all-rounder Mitch Marsh's fate, with leg spin option Marnus Labuschagne, 24, added to the squad.

Langer was unimpressed by the pitch in Melbourne.
Langer was unimpressed by the pitch in Melbourne.

"We're interested to see what we get in Sydney next week, we're not sure, a bit inconsistent, even India played a practice game there it was very flat," Langer said.

"The most important thing in Test cricket now (besides absorbing balls when batting) is the wickets we play on.

"In Melbourne the last couple of days were more of a contest because the wicket deteriorated... you want to see a good contest between bat and ball and from an Australian point of view we got three of the best fast bowlers in the world and a gun spinner, you'd like to see probably a bit more bounce."

More Stories

Show More
aaron finch australia v india cricket justin langer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    premium_icon Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    Breaking THE westbound lane of the Capricorn Highway is closed to traffic

    QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    premium_icon QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    Business 'He has to sleep in a recliner chair to avoid being awoken by pain'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    premium_icon Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    News Regional tourism has the potential to grow to $150 billion by 2030

    Local Partners