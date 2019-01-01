Aussie bats face ‘pressure’ test

Cheteshwar Pujara has shown the way for the batsmen this series. Picture: Getty

AUSTRALIA must "absorb pressure" in the middle to spoil India's party when the Fourth Test begins on Thursday in Sydney, according to coach Justin Langer.

Langer said the Aussies need only look at Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli - the leading run scorers for the series - for inspiration ahead of SCG Test.

Pujara's slow and steady approach has reaped rewards, with the patient right-hander banking scores of 123, 106 and 71 in three of his six knocks.

Kohli followed up a century in Perth with a gritty first-innings 82 in Melbourne.

In contrast, Aussie bats have floundered, with Travis Head (36.16) the only one to average more than 30 runs in the series.

"It's the art of batting," Langer said.

"It's just about absorbing pressure, absorbing pressure, you've got so much time in Test cricket.

"I guess in the world we live in everything is so instant, so quick, talk about strike rates, in Test cricket you've got so much time, probably the difference in the series is Pujara and Kohli, if we're frank."

None of the Australian batsmen have averaged over 37 this series. AAP Image/Hamish Blair.

Pujara and Kohli deflated the Aussies with a 170-run first inning stand to put India in command.

Pujara finished with 106 off 319 balls, while Kohli scored 82 off 204 deliveries.

Both scored ducks in the second dig.

"The lesson we learned from that is (how they) just absorb all our pressure, we got one of the best bowling attacks in the world and they just keep rocking up and just keep absorbing the pressure," Langer said.

"That's the art of batting, our guys are learning that, hopefully they're learning that, if they don't then we'll keep having performances like we're having."

India has never won a series in Australia and Langer said his team is determined to keep the record intact.

"We got to refresh, be ready, and roll our sleeves up for another round," Langer said.

"We just got to stay in this contest... India have come here determined to win this series, we know that, we see it in everything they have done from day one, it'd be nice for us to send them home drawing the series and not winning it."