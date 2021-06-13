Australian country singer brings his tour to CQ

A household name on the Australian country music scene, Casey Barnes is bringing his Back In Town Tour to Central Queensland next month.

The tour will take Casey to 10 locations across Queensland and New South Wales, including a show in Rockhampton at the Leichhardt Hotel on July 3.

“We’ve created a brand-new live show for 2021, and it’s great to finally see some major festivals and events coming back after the pandemic, which we’re thrilled to be a part of,” he said.

His latest single Come Turn Me On shot straight to number one on The Music Network Country Chart, making him the most played Australian country artist on mainstream radio and, aside from country icon Keith Urban, the only country act to achieve mainstream success so far in 2021.

As a husband and father to two daughters, he said the song was about missing home, and your loved ones that make it your home.

“This single is a blend of modern country meets commercial pop which I’ve really connected with over the last few years,” he said.

“The song is about a guy who’s basically travelled around the world, seen his fair share of girls but nothing compares to coming home to the one he loves.

“I can’t wait to add Come Turn Me On into the set for all our upcoming shows.”

To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3x9jMOa.