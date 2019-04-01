Moroney’s Derby hand hard to beat

Damien Oliver will team with Chapada in the Australian Derby. Picture: AAP

MIKE Moroney is in a powerful position going into Saturday's $2 million Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick with his starters Chapada and Arrogant the two favourites with Ladbrokes.

Both horses have had different preparations with Chapada, who is listed at $5.50, being aimed specifically for this race while Arrogant, on the second line of betting at $6, has come through the New Zealand Derby a race he finished fourth in.

They filled the placings in the Rosehill Guineas at their last start with Arrogant making The Autumn Sun fight to beat him and Chapada finishing an unlucky third.

"They've both had different preparations but they both work as the New Zealand Derby form has been a great form reference for this race," Moroney said.

"The good thing about both of my horses is that they can run the distance and also handle wet tracks."

Moroney is hoping that Chapada has some luck as that has deserted him in his two Group 1 races he has contested so far.

Chapada finished third in last year's Victoria Derby behind Extra Brut but had little luck in that race.

"He was very unlucky in the Victoria Derby and also the Rosehill Guineas and we're hoping he can finally get some luck go his way.

Chapada just needs a change of fortune to be in the running in the Group 1 classic.

"He's a lovely horse who hasn't put a foot wrong unless he was unlucky."

"If he shows the form he's been showing us I'm confident he will run well."

Chapada will be ridden by Damien Oliver while Arrogant will be ridden by Craig Williams.

Moroney will also have three runners in the Sydney Cup on April 13.

He said the German import Sound booked his ticket into the race with his fourth in the Ranvet Stakes.

"He ran on well and I thought it was a really good Sydney Cup trial."

His other Sydney Cup starters will be Top Of The Range who finished second in the Adelaide Cup at his last start and Vengeur Masque who finished fifth in the Auckland Cup at his last start.

Tom Dabernig with Vega Magic at the Lindsay Park stables.

Meanwhile, David Hayes is using a tried and true method with his sprinter Vega Magic by attacking the $2.5 million T.J. Smith Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on Saturday at Randwick.

"He flies fresh. He won a Goodwood first-up and he's ready to run a big race based on his trial at Randwick," Hayes said.

Hayes was referring to Vega Magic's win in a 1045m trial last Friday where he showed great pace to win.

"That gave me a lot of confidence as he defeated some top horses who he will meet on Saturday such as Osborne Bulls and Santa Ana Lane," he said.

Vega Magic hasn't started since he finished last in last year's The Everest on a heavy track. He also finished second in that race the year before.

Vega Magic will be ridden by Damien Oliver and is a $26 chance.