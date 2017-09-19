Australian Diamonds' duo share netball and life skills

NETBALL: Queensland Firebirds and Australian Diamonds stars Laura Geitz and Clare McMeniman have spent the past two days in Rockhampton sharing more than just netball skills.

The talented duo are co-founders of Fuel2Fly Clinics, which are designed to build self-confidence in young girls who are proactive in life and positively engaged in their communities.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sunday's clinic at Jardine Park was a sell-out and about 40 youngsters attended yesterday's session.

Geitz said the clinics were designed to encourage girls to understand the importance of sports participation.

"There's obviously a netball element to it but it's more about just the benefits that the girls have during their teenage years through being active, supporting one another and I suppose just being happy in their own skin in a way, being the best version of themselves that they can possibly be.

"Through netball, we can see that everyone has different strengths and skills that are unique, and we want to help girls to value what is special about themselves, instead of comparing themselves to others.

"As we get older we realise that we've been lucky to have amazing experiences and opportunities but it's the life messages that sport's given us that we want to share with these girls.”

Netballer Laura Geitz in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK180917ageitz2

Geitz said resilience was the theme of the Rockhampton clinics.

"We are teaching girls that not everything is going to go their way at times but at the end of the day it's not about what doesn't happen, it's about how you react to the challenges that you're faced with and just how important resilience is in the world of sport but also just in your life in general.

"When you're talking about resilience I always say resilience is born and bred in the country girls and it's a really strong characteristic for any athlete to have and these girls have it first and foremost,” she said of the Rockhampton participants.

Geitz is on the comeback trail after taking the year off following the birth of her son Barney in February.

The 29-year-old will return to the Firebirds for the 2018 Super Netball season and will be back in training this week.

"I missed the community of netball and being part of that so I'm really excited to get back with the girls and train,” she said.

"(The goal is) just to get back to where I was at when I left the sport to have Barney and to aim beyond that in a way - I think that's the goal for me and that's the challenge for me so I'm looking forward to it.”