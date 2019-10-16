Australian dream shattered for young family

SHAHID Islam was living the Australian dream.

The 36-year-old had just built his first home north of in Brisbane and was preparing to move in this Saturday with his wife, Ferdousi, and their four-year-old son.

But tragedy struck about midnight last night, when an out-of-control stolen four-wheel-drive carrying three people ploughed into Shahid's Mazda sedan head-on.

Shahid had left his new home at Griffin minutes earlier after a long night of cleaning and getting the property ready for his young family's arrival.

As he headed inbound on Gympie Arterial Rd at Bald Hills, the four-wheel-drive on the wrong side of the motorway collided with his vehicle at speed.

He died at the scene, police said.

Shahid Islam with wife Ferdousi. Picture: Facebook

Shahid Islam with wife Ferdousi and son Saahir. Picture: Facebook

A well-travelled and researched IT expert with a passion for cricket, Shahid was days away from achieving his Australian dream, friends said today.

He had studied in his native Bangladesh before completing a masters' degree in Toronto, Canada, and moving to Australia 10 years ago.

For months he had poured his heart and soul in the construction of his first family property and was starting to play cricket again with his mates for the Northern Stars - a community team based in the North Lakes area.

Friends called Shahid a humble and polite gentleman who always put his family and loved ones above himself.

"I've never heard anything bad about him. He would do anything for his family," close friend and former neighbour Maxi Haque told The Courier-Mail.

"He's a very gentle guy, humble, also used to avoid confrontation, or any complexities. He never had any trouble with anyone.

"He finished his first home and he was very excited about it. He was actually supposed to go for his son's school interview today before his son started prep next year."

Shahid Islam’s friends (from left) Masud Rahman, Maxi Haque and Zahir Islam. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Ferdousi and their son had accompanied Shahid to their new house many days after work over the past two weeks.

But last night, Ferdousi - a nurse who works at Ferny Grove - was feeling tired and stayed behind with their son.

"The wife, she's devastated," Mr Haque said.

"The son probably doesn't even understand what he has lost.

"I think with time he's probably going to realise and he's probably going to ask questions about his dad and where his dad is."

Friends expressed outraged over what they agreed was a "senseless death".

They suggested laws needed to be toughened to deter people from stealing cars and driving them into innocent victims.

"We're devastated, upset and a bit frustrated as well," Mr Haque said.

"For someone's naiveness, negligence, to cause someone innocent to lose their life - all I can say is that as a whole community, how do we make our laws and regulations more strict on these people, so that we can have a safe road?

"This is the last thing you would expect - to have a car approaching you from the wrong way on a highway."