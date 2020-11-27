Australian-first tyre recycling scheme coming to CQ

OTR tyres, the kind that Biloela’s recycling plant will melt down.

OTR tyres, the kind that Biloela’s recycling plant will melt down.

BILOELA will be the site of one of two Australian-first recycling plants that will break down tyres from mining vehicles.

The plant on Raedon Street will employ about 20 workers when it is complete by the end of next year and will be able to melt mining truck tyres such that a five-tonne tyre will produce up to 2,500l of oil, one tonne of steel, and about 1.5 tonnes of carbon black, as well as gas for conversion into electricity.

The site prepared by Banana Shire Council.

Novum Energy Australia managing director Rowan Kendall called it “a big step forward for the mining industry”, as the tyre processing was more efficient and provided more reusable products compared with traditional methods.

He said the plant would not produce any waste for landfill.

“It’s a kiln that is heated externally using the gas we produce, and excess gas is used for electricity,” he said.

“In using a rotary kiln it basically cooks the material inside and the rubber breaks down into a vapour, which is then cooled to produce oil and extract gas, and left in the kiln at the end of the process is the carbon black and the steel.”

“We’re trying to put these facilities in regional locations and help create regional growth and employment.”

Novum Energy Australia managing director Rowan Kendall.

Mr Kendall said the oil, steel, and carbon black would be sold, and excess gas could potentially be connected to the electricity grid.

He said Novum had a contract with Anglo American and BHP, and was in discussions with Batchfire, to do with the provision of used tyres.

“The only operational sites are in the US and Canada with this type of tech,” he said.

“This is an Australian-first application for this technology.”

Banana Shire Council Mayor Neville Ferrier said the site “should be absolutely incredible”.

“It’s the first one in Australia,” he said.