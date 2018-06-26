Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian man is being questioned by police after his Thai girlfriend plunged to her death from an apartment building in the seaside resort of Pattaya.
An Australian man is being questioned by police after his Thai girlfriend plunged to her death from an apartment building in the seaside resort of Pattaya.
News

Aussie questioned over Thai girlfriend’s death

by AAP
26th Jun 2018 12:57 PM

AN AUSTRALIAN man is being questioned by police after his Thai girlfriend plunged to her death from an apartment building in the seaside resort of Pattaya.

The unnamed man was taken into custody after the incident early on Monday morning at Min Mansion in Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, The Nation newspaper reported.

Wilawal Poolsukserm, 28, fell from the fifth floor of the apartment at 2.30am on Monday and died on her way to the Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

When rescuers arrived at the scene they saw the Australian man holding the woman's hand and crying, The Nation reported.

Police are interviewing the Australian in a bid to determine whether or not Wilawal's death was a suicide. His name has not been released.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the reports and "stands ready to offer consular assistance should he request it".

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Young people aged 5 to 25 years can call Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800

crime editors picks thailand

Top Stories

    Dominic Doblo gives away free reusable bags

    Dominic Doblo gives away free reusable bags

    News "We don't want our fruit and vegetables to become cross-contaminated”

    Plastic bag rage as CQ Woolies customers given wrong advice

    premium_icon Plastic bag rage as CQ Woolies customers given wrong advice

    News Woolworths forced to set record straight on plastic bag policy.

    Old Bunnings Warehouse sale to test Rocky market

    Old Bunnings Warehouse sale to test Rocky market

    News Potential to lock in a national retailer

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    News He's lying in Rockhampton Hospital with no family by his side

    Local Partners