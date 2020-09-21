Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Australian man has died following a terrifying bomb blast that rocked a residential area of Honiara in the Solomon Islands. Picture: Facebook
An Australian man has died following a terrifying bomb blast that rocked a residential area of Honiara in the Solomon Islands. Picture: Facebook
News

Australian man dead in bomb blast

by Erin Lyons
21st Sep 2020 8:22 AM

An Australian man, and his British colleague, have been killed in a horror bomb blast on the Solomon Islands.

The pair was working for a Norwegian aid agency conducting surveys of unexploded World War II bombs, police said, when the blast occurred in a residential part of Honiara.

The Solomon Islands are a former World War II battleground and the Norwegian Peoples Aid (NPA) is an NGO that aims to locate unexploded bombs.

Authorities are now working to clear the site of the explosion while investigators try to determine why explosives were present at a block of residential flats.

An Australian man and his British colleague died in the blast. Picture: Facebook, SOURCE:
An Australian man and his British colleague died in the blast. Picture: Facebook, SOURCE:

"Explosives ordnance disposal officers will have to render the scene safe before forensics and other investigators access the scene to find out what happened," Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Inspector Clifford Tunuki, said.

It is understood the two men were rushed to hospital where they later died. They are yet to be formally identified.

"On behalf of the RSIPF I wish to convey my sincere condolences to family and relatives of those two foreign nationals who died in this tragic incident," Inspector Tunuki said.

A spokesman for NPA said the organisation was "deeply sorry" for the "tragic accident" involving two of their staff.

"We are devastated by what has happened, and for the loss of two good colleagues. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their families, relatives and staff," NPA's secretary-general Henriette Killi Westhrin.

"The safety and security of our staff is our highest priority, said Nergaard, emphasising that the investigation needs to be completed before there can be a conclusion on the cause of events."

More to come

Originally published as Australian man dead in bomb blast

More Stories

aid mission bomb blast death solomon islands

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Neerkol orphan praises new child sex abuse laws

        Premium Content Former Neerkol orphan praises new child sex abuse laws

        Life He believes it will pave the way for more changes, something he has fought for, for more than 40 years.

        18th birthday party brawl caused by ‘cultural divide’

        Premium Content 18th birthday party brawl caused by ‘cultural divide’

        News Lenakel Dowling faced assault charges after numerous fights broke out at the party.

        Another $50m contributed to get Rocky’s Ring Road rolling

        Premium Content Another $50m contributed to get Rocky’s Ring Road rolling

        News Funding important step for new Bruce Highway link

        Coast businessman predicts tourism boom for next five years

        Premium Content Coast businessman predicts tourism boom for next five years

        Food & Entertainment The restaurant is doing better than it was pre-covid, accommodation is hard to get...