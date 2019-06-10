Horror Bali scooter crash caught on CCTV

Warning: Graphic content

A Sydney man has died in Bali after he lost control of his scooter in an attempt to dodge a truck that had allegedly run a red light.

Peter Raymond Robinson, 59, was riding a white scooter through a busy Balinese intersection just before 5pm on Friday when he tried to avoid the oncoming truck.

The scooter slid out from under him and his head was crushed by the rear tyre of the vehicle. Despite horrified onlookers rushing to help, the 59-year-old died at the scene after suffering serious head injuries.

Mr Robinson fell from his bike.

Bali Traffic police chief Adi Sulistyo Utomo told reporters the truck driver had been arrested.

"The truck driver violated the traffic law. The truck kept going when it (the traffic light) was already red", Adi said, reported by The Daily Telegraph.

"We have detained the truck driver."

The driver was named as Dicky Agung Wijaksana, a 24-year-old man from East Java.

CCTV footage taken from the intersection was posted to Instagram, showing the tragic slow-motion scene.

Mr Robinson, a motorcycle dealer from Sydney, was thrown from his bike as he tried to avoid the truck.

"The Australian man was on his motorbike coming from west to east (on Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai from Kuta to Sanur)," police said.

"At the intersection, when the traffic light was already green, suddenly a truck coming from south to north (allegedly from Nusa Dua area via toll road, or from Benoa harbour to Denpasar).

"The victim was allegedly shocked when he saw the truck. He died at the scene."

The motorbike ridden by Mr Robinson.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was assisting Mr Robinson's family.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to the family of an Australian man who passed away in Indonesia," the department said in a statement.

Mr Robinson's death comes less than three months after another Australian man was killed on the popular Indonesian island.

Frankie Avalon Fonohema, 27, from Melbourne, died after the scooter he was riding collided with a motorcycle on a main road in Canggu in early March.

Mr Fonohema's death came just weeks after he posted a series of photos with his girlfriend in Bali for Valentine's Day.