Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident happened in popular tourist spot Kuta, in Bali. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
The incident happened in popular tourist spot Kuta, in Bali. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Crime

Aussie dad glassed in Bali

8th Feb 2019 8:13 AM

An Australian man is in a critical condition in a Bali hospital after he was allegedly struck in the face with a glass at a bar.

Nathan Mark Ryan, 44, an Australian expatriate in Bali, collapsed after the incident.

The alleged attacker, who was understood to be unknown to Mr Ryan, has been arrested.

The incident took place in the Red Carpet Bar and Restaurant late Sunday night.

 

Mr Ryan's lawyer, Yanuar Nahak, told News Corp Australia the alleged attacker, who was a British citizen, had offered a drink to Mr Ryan, who refused, saying he already had a drink.

"The suspect was annoyed and spontaneously emotional and broke a glass, then hit the victim with the glass," Mr Nahak claimed.

Mr Ryan spent a night in hospital before being discharged - but on Wednesday he collapsed and was the rushed back to hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.

It's believed he is now conscious but still listed in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
australian bali bar dad editors picks glassed

Top Stories

    Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

    premium_icon Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

    News The meeting was a discussion on the necessity and requirement to have a regional focus on skills and major projects

    • 8th Feb 2019 8:25 AM
    CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    premium_icon CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    Business JM Kelly's collapse was one of many to cost him money

    45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    premium_icon 45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    News TWO local names will be performing at the Rocky city event

    More funds available to get rural people In A Good Place

    premium_icon More funds available to get rural people In A Good Place

    News Applications are now open for grant program