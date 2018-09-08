Menu
WATCH OUT: A man swerving to avoid hitting a kangaroo has rolled his vehicle.
Australian marsupial causes vehicle roll, injuring CQ driver

Leighton Smith
by
8th Sep 2018 12:53 PM

EVASIVE manoeuvring to avoid a road-crossing kangaroo has resulted in a Capricorn Coast man rolling his vehicle.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash at 2050 Yeppoon Rd Bondoola, west of Yeppoon, happened around 9.30 last night.

MAP: The man rolled his car on Yeppoon Rd, Bondoola.
MAP: The man rolled his car on Yeppoon Rd, Bondoola. Google Maps

A local man in his 20s swerved to avoid the kangaroo, causing his Ford Falcon to roll and strike a tree.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed transporting the man to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment for an injury to his collar bone and shoulder.

