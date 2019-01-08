Menu
Layla Guscoth and Gretel Tippett stay close during the last Quad Series.
Layla Guscoth and Gretel Tippett stay close during the last Quad Series.
Netball

Diamonds ready to shine bright in netball Quad Series

by AMANDA LULHAM
8th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
THE Diamonds have left Australia on a mission to enter the world netball championships as the No. 1 team in the world not just on paper but on performance.

The Diamonds left late Monday for a series of final internationals in the UK prior to their defence of world crown in Manchester in July.

Coach Lisa Alexander said the series against England, New Zealand and South Africa is crucial with victory in all three matches of the biannual Quad Series the goal.

 

The Diamonds are defending World Cup champions.
The Diamonds are defending World Cup champions.

 

"Winning is always important, always what we are about,'' she said. "We want a win in every game over there.''

Australia enters the series ranked the No. 1 netball nation in the world.

But Alexander also wants them the best in the world based on fitness, form and in the minds of their rivals.

And she says the 13 players touring to the UK aren't guaranteed to be playing when Australia returns to Liverpool in July for the start of the World Cup, a tournament held just once every four years.

 

Liz Watson made a big impression for the Diamonds in 2018.
Liz Watson made a big impression for the Diamonds in 2018.

 

"The goal is to get everyone on court during the series,'' she said.

"I want everyone with experience.

"So it will be important to see Emily Mannix play, Jamie Lee Price and Kate (Maloney) getting time.

"They all know what they have to do and that is perform under pressure.''

Price and Maloney were bought into the Diamonds fold late last year with the two young midcourters making their mark.

Australian Diamonds Quad Series team: Caitlin Bassett, April Brandley, Kelsey Browne, Courtney Bruce, Emily Mannix, Jamie-Lee Price, Kate Moloney, Gabi Simpson, Caitlin Thwaites, Gretel Tippett, Liz Watson, Jo Weston, Stephanie Wood.

