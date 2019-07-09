Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Garratt died suddenly Monday
Nick Garratt died suddenly Monday
Sport

Australian Olympic coach’s sudden death

9th Jul 2019 12:34 PM

AUSTRALIAN rowing has been rocked by the sudden death of four-time Olympics coach Nick Garratt.

Garratt was in Penrith with the Australian under-23 rowing team, overseeing the lightweight women's pair and lightweight men's double scull, when he died suddenly on Monday.

Rowing Australia is working closely to support the team, who are due to travel to the USA for the under-23 world championships next week.

Rowing Australia President Rob Scott said the organisation was deeply shocked and saddened to lose 71-year-old Garratt.

"He was a passionate rowing coach who worked tirelessly to develop and support Australian rowers from grassroots to Olympic level," Scott said.

"He was a greatly loved and admired member of our rowing family and we are all feeling this profound loss.

"Our thoughts are with Nick's family, his athletes and colleagues, both current and past, at this difficult time." Chair of the Australian Olympic Committee, John Coates also paid tribute, with Garratt coaching at four Olympics from 2000 to 2012.

"This is a shock and the saddest of days for us all. Nick has given so much to rowing at every level and to the Olympic movement in Australia over many decades," Coates said.

"At Olympic level, at national level and at club level, there are many hundreds of rowers, young and mature, who are in his debt as a coach and mentor."

In 2016 Garratt received an AM in the Australia Day honours.

death olympic rowing rowing australia rowing coach

Top Stories

    Three people charged over the armed robbery of a local pub

    premium_icon Three people charged over the armed robbery of a local pub

    Crime All three are expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning

    Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    premium_icon Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    News Mining activities expected to recommence on Wednesday.

    Local army enthusiast 'humiliated' at Talisman Sabre

    premium_icon Local army enthusiast 'humiliated' at Talisman Sabre

    Offbeat The self-described patriot was refused entry to the event

    Touching funeral celebrates remarkable life of mine worker

    premium_icon Touching funeral celebrates remarkable life of mine worker

    News At only 55, David Routledge was a much loved man taken far too soon.