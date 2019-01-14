Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Interesting times.
Interesting times.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Djoker-led ‘war’ driving tennis into crisis

by AAP
14th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

A war is brewing behind the scenes of the Australian Open over player pay and power.

The governing body behind the men's professional tour, the ATP, seems set to lurch into crisis after the Open, with suggestions of a player mutiny.

At the annual players meeting in Melbourne on Saturday, players council president Novak Djokovic reportedly voted against extending the tenure of ATP chief executive Chris Kermode, a move that could set off dramatic changes in the tour's direction.

Djokovic wouldn't confirm his vote, citing the meeting's confidentiality. "The decision hasn't been made on the president," Djokovic said.

"Whether there's a renewal or not, it's going to be decided in the next period."

Also on Sunday, Roger Federer conceded "a lot is happening" behind the scenes and he would take soundings from other players on their views.

"It's definitely interesting times, I'd like to call it, not bad times in our sport. It's maybe also a bit of a transition time. So it will be interesting to see what's going to happen," he said.

The ATP board will vote on the organisation's leadership after the Open. If Kermode is replaced, one man who has been touted as a replacement is Tennis Australia and Australian Open boss Craig Tiley.

Australian super-coach Darren Cahill railed against a change on Twitter, saying Kermode had brought "big increases in prize money, pension plan, new events, doubles initiative supporter, new progressive rules for injured players ... facility upgrades".

"I'd be stunned if Chris Kermode is removed. ATP needs stability right now," he wrote.

Player council member Vasek Pospisil is a further agent for change, arguing for increases in prize money at grand slams.

"Grand slams which report hundreds of millions of dollars in profit ... yet we get less in prize money than 10 per cent of their revenue," he wrote in an email sent to players ranked between 50-100. "Our system is broken ... it's time for a change."

Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios have also expressed support for Kermode, showing the divided nature of the men's game.

More Stories

australian open novak djokovic

Top Stories

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    • 14th Jan 2019 8:16 AM
    'Kick in the guts' for QLD agriculture industry

    premium_icon 'Kick in the guts' for QLD agriculture industry

    Politics Cuts to educational program 'a travesty'

    Local muzzle laws under consideration

    premium_icon Local muzzle laws under consideration

    News 'Outdated' laws under discussion in regional coucil

    Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

    premium_icon Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

    Council News Councillor calls for extra funding to enhance access to Fitzroy

    Local Partners