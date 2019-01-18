Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jo Konta
Jo Konta
Tennis and Racquet Sports

'It's 3am, who cares?': Poo delays absurd start time

18th Jan 2019 9:20 AM

Someone put on some coffee. 

The day four night session at the Australian Open broke all kinds of records, with Jo Konta and Garbine Muguruza finding out the hard way that Melbourne Park never sleeps.

The pair were unable to hit the court until 12:30am and the back-up plan failed due to a large amount of bird poo on the court they were going to switch to.

"Once Zverev and Chardy went to the decider, to the fifth set, we were actually going to go out to Court 3 to start. There was basically seagull pooh everywhere," Konta said.

"They had to clean the court. By the time they would have cleaned the court, we would have been in the same boat anyway."

Former world No.1 Muguruza won the clash 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 to etch in her name into the record books as the winner of the latest starting match in the tournament's history.

"I mean, I seriously can't believe there are people watching us at 3:15. Like who cares?," Muguruza said after her win."

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2019 garbine muguruza grand slam johanna konta
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Find out how many new police recruits will hit CQ streets

    premium_icon Find out how many new police recruits will hit CQ streets

    Politics It's part of a State Government plan to deploy more 400 officers across Queensland

    • 18th Jan 2019 9:58 AM
    Two charged over vicious hammer home invasion

    premium_icon Two charged over vicious hammer home invasion

    News The man was brutally attacked in his home and his motorbike stolen

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland