Rafael Nadal is through to the Australian Open final.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Naked Rafa: McEnroe shares embarrassing Nadal story

25th Jan 2019 7:55 AM
Rafael Nadal's impressive physique helped him demolish Greek Freak Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, but it also caught the eye of tennis legend John McEnroe.

McEnroe, in the commentary box for Nine, relayed a rather interesting story from the break after Nadal went up two sets to love against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"I'm going to make some people jealous here, I've got to be honest at the end of the second set I had to take a quick bathroom break," McEnroe said in the middle of Rod Laver Arena.

"I was finishing taking this very quick bathroom break when all of a sudden I started to walk out and I saw a naked Rafael Nadal in the bathroom.

Nadal asked: "What was your impression?"

McEnroe said: "I thought to myself 'that looks a lot like my body'. No. Absolutely lying about that. I said to myself 'I wish I had a body like that'."

Don't we all?

Rafael Nadal shows off his impressive physique.
Nadal said in his post game media address that he had to change quickly to get back on court.

"I was in the toilet changing my clothes," Nadal said. "It was very warm out there. "I heard someone was there, but I don't have one hour to wait for him to go out, I had to change."

Nadal came out all guns blazing in his clash with the 20-year-old Greek Freak Tsitsipas and, with shots Jim Courier called "extraterrestrial" ended the youngster's break out run to the Australian Open semi finals, 6-2 6-4 6-0.

He's in the final for the fifth time and will play the winner of Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille.

