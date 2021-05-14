Menu
Paul Kelly and Frontier Touring have announced the On The Road Again tour, which will see the musician and his band tour regional towns and cities across the Australian East Coast, performing to 24 audiences over two months. Picture: Contributed
Australian rock musician brings new tour to Rocky

Aden Stokes
14th May 2021 12:00 AM
Revered Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly will bring his On The Road Again tour to Rockhampton this July, with pre-sale tickets available next week.

Kelly and Frontier Touring announced the tour this week, which will see the musician and his band tour regional towns and cities across the Australian East Coast, performing to 24 audiences over two months.

Kelly’s band will be joining him on all tour dates, including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce.

“The band and crew and I have really missed each other over the last eighteen months as shows after shows were first postponed then cancelled,” Kelly said.

“We put our toe in the water with a one-off New Year’s Eve performance for TV but now we’re really looking forward to stretching out and playing music night after night.

“We want to see the whites of your eyes, you lovers of sound, joy and fury; we want to charge the air around us and change each other and send you home singing into the night.”

Inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1997, Kelly is distinguished as one of Australia’s greatest performers and songwriters, with 25 studio albums, multiple film soundtracks, and two live albums to his name.

His 2017 album Life Is Fine saw Kelly achieve his first ARIA number one album, also earning him ARIA Awards for Best Male, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Cover Art and Engineer Of The Year.

Kelly was awarded the Order of Australia in 2017 for his distinguished service to the performing arts and the promotion of the national identity through his contributions as singer, songwriter, and musician.

During 2020, Kelly released the albums Forty Days and Please Leave Your Light On.

Kelly will perform in Rockhampton on July 13 at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Frontier members can access a pre-sale from Tuesday, May 18, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 20.

To purchase tickets, go to frontiertouring.com/paulkelly.

