Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Stannard was coward punched overnight
James Stannard was coward punched overnight
Commonwealth Games

Aussie 7s captain coward punched

by Jamie Pandaram
30th Mar 2018 10:56 AM

AUSTRALIAN rugby sevens captain James Stannard has been hospitalised with a fractured skull after allegedly being coward punched.

Stannard is conscious and believed to be recovering well, having been floored on Coogee Bay Rd outside a kebab shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man approached Stannard about 3.10am and punched him in the head, resulting in the rugby player falling back and hitting his head on the pavement.

A 22-year-old man who allegedly punched Stannard fled the scene but was caught by other witnesses and held until police arrived to arrest him.

Stannard was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital.

The 22-year-old British national was taken to Maroubra Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been granted strict conditional bail and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday, April 19.

One of the most popular figures on the Australian sevens scene, 35-year-old Stannard was recently chosen to captain Australia at the coming Commonwealth Games.

australian sevens commonwealth games coward punch james stannard
Stunning ocean views perfect backdrop to Good Friday

Stunning ocean views perfect backdrop to Good Friday

News YEPPOON residents gather to celebrate holy day and full list of Easter services all around the region.

LONG WEEKEND: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds

LONG WEEKEND: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds

News List of the Easter long weekend trading hours

CQ double-murder search leaves police empty-handed

CQ double-murder search leaves police empty-handed

News TWO days searching Kroombit Tops left them without any hard evidence

Prison 'best medicine' for medical centre fraudster

Prison 'best medicine' for medical centre fraudster

News Couple fleeced in devious scheme

Local Partners