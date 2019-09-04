Australian sides say the stakes are high for Oceania Cup

HOCKEY: WE love good old-fashioned Australia and New Zealand sporting rivalry and the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras captains say we should expect no different at the Oceania Cup when the two nations fight it out for Olympic qualification.

Both sides are calling the cup the campaign of the year, and with such high stakes it's easy to see why.

For the Hockeyroos, losing this weekend would mean the side only has one more shot at qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Co-captain Emily Chalker has donned the green and gold for eight years and said those attending the Oceania Cup, starting today at Kalka Shades, can expect a fierce clash of hard and fast hockey.

Chalker said preparation would be key to to having a successful weekend.

"We have been training every day since we've been here,” she said.

"This tournament has been the focus for us for the entire year.”

Chalker said the week leading up to the clash with the inter-Tasman foe was about refining their strengths and weaknesses through tactical off-field meetings while hitting the field daily.

Well aware of the tenacity exhibited by the New Zealanders, Chalker said winning the three-match series was going to be no easy feat.

"It's going to be a very competitive three-match series,” she said.

"They have some of the world's best players in that team, so we're really going to have to focus on reducing their impact in the game.

"We need to be able to manage their dangerous players while not letting it impact how we play, day in, day out,” she said.

Chalker said the climate, turf and an Australian home crowd were all going to play in favour of the Hockeyroos.

"A home crowd always gives you that little bit extra motivation when you feel like you're taking your last breath and really struggling to run up and down the field,” she said.

The Hockeyroos have recently played Tokyo test event, testing the facilities of the next year's olympics, which hardly differ from the new turf at kalka Shades.

"It feels like we haven't changed pitches - in a hockey sense, that's a good thing,” Chalker said.

In the Kookaburras camp, the team is looking forward to playing in prime conditions in a regional Australian setting.

In the same vein as the Hockeyroos, Kookaburras co-captain Eddie Ockenden said they too were treating the cup as their most important fixture of the year.

"It's a pretty big deal, and it's best of three so it's pretty cut-throat,” he said.

Ockenden said the Kookaburras and the New Zealanders were no strangers in the world hockey circuit, having played each other frequently.

They're a team that will have full energy, put in a lot of effort, and they're going to come here with a lot of confidence,” Ockenden said.

He said they would also be eyeing off the direct qualification for the Olympics, raising the stakes.

"They cause a lot of teams a lot of problems,” he said.

"They're going to be physical and fit - a bit like us - and they're quite skilful and fast up forward so there is a bit of danger there.”

He said all preparation so far was targeted at "settling in” and tackling their first match.

Ockenden said the Queensland climate was going to suit the Australian brand of hockey.

"The conditions are perfect and the fields are great,” he said.

Both sides take on New Zealand tomorrow with the Kookaburras hitting the field at 4pm.

Both co-captains praised the efforts that had gone in to having the Kalka Shades venue for the event.