Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A soldier has died at Puckapunyal Army base. Picture: Mark Stewart
A soldier has died at Puckapunyal Army base. Picture: Mark Stewart
News

Australian soldier dies in training exercise

by Rohan Smith
16th Jan 2019 7:46 AM

A SOLDIER has collapsed and died during a routine training exercise at an Army base in central Victoria.

The soldier, who has not been named, died yesterday morning at the Puckapunyal Army base, 116km north of Melbourne.

The Department of Defence said the soldier collapsed during training and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was dead before paramedics arrived. The exact cause of death is unknown.

An Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires at targets during Exercise Chong Ju at Puckapunyal training area in May last year.
An Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires at targets during Exercise Chong Ju at Puckapunyal training area in May last year.

 

In a statement, the Department said CPR was performed before paramedics arrived.

"Defence has notified the soldier's family and is providing support to them during this difficult time," a spokesman said.

He said the death was "a tragedy and deeply felt by the Army family".

The Puckapunyal base, roughly 40,000 hectares, opened in 1939 and is one of Australia's biggest field training bases.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
adf death editors picks general-seniors-news puckapunyal army base soldier training exercise victoria

Top Stories

    LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    premium_icon LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    Property Walk in, walk out basis, all equipment and facilities included with the sale

    Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    premium_icon Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    Crime Police told him to get off the road but he continued walking

    Key details revealed for GKI's energy and water future

    premium_icon Key details revealed for GKI's energy and water future

    Politics The latest newsletter answers questions regarding the renewables use

    Groups calls for volunteers to band together for environment

    premium_icon Groups calls for volunteers to band together for environment

    Community 'We are an easygoing group who share a passion'

    • 16th Jan 2019 9:00 AM