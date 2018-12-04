Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light near Rocky

An example of the wind farm layout for the proposed Clarke Creek project.

CONSTRUCTION on Australia's biggest wind farm will start in the second half of next year at Clarke Ck, 150kms north west of Rockhampton.

Tenders are being called for the full civil and electrical works, including 200kms of high quality gravel road, on the $1.5billion dollar project which will focus on local business participation and local employment.

The move forward comes after Federal environmental approval were secured under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

Earlier this year, the project received Queensland Government planning approval for up to 195 wind turbines adding to approval already secured for a 400 MW solar farm and a large utility scale battery.

Director of Lacour Energy, Mark Rayner, said the combination of wind, solar and battery represented a very large-scale integrated renewables power station at one of the strongest locations of the Queensland power system, with no grid extension required.

"Importantly, the wind resource is night biased, complementing daytime solar production,” Mr Rayner said.

"The project economies of scale drive a competitive cost of electricity, support investment and economic development in regional Queensland and will make a significant contribution to the Queensland Renewable Energy Target.”

More than 400 businesses and individuals have registered their interest in the project and Mr Rayner said those registrations would be moved to an Industry Capability Network then matched to construction projects.

Lacour Energy has partnered with Goldwind to deliver the Clarke Creek Integrated Wind, Solar and Battery Power Station project.

With a generation capacity of 800 MW, the wind farm component of the project is set to be the biggest wind farm in Australia.

Goldwind will supply up to 195 wind turbines and manage construction.

Managing director, John Titchen, said Goldwind managed all its projects with a focus on local business participation and local employment.

"We are now seeking expressions of interest for the Balance of Plant tender process for the full civil and electrical works and we will shortly launch the Clarke Creek Local Business Participation Program,” he said.

"This program will be a key initiative to identify capability and capacity in the local community and maximise opportunities for local subcontractors and suppliers to participate in the project.”

Mr Titchen said Lancour Energy had done excellent work identifying and developing the project.

Wind conditions had been measured and shown to match with Goldwind's latest advanced wind turbine technology.

"As is expected in this region, the solar resource has also proven to be very high quality,” he said.

The project will create up to 350 jobs on site during construction, which is expected to take three year, and up to 25 permanent staff once during operations.

It will produce enough energy to power around 590,000 Queensland homes, supplying around 4% of Queensland's electricity, and making a large contribution to the Queensland Renewable Energy Target.