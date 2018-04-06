Menu
Kestral Coking Coal
Money

Australia's coking coal statistics make for good reading

Leighton Smith
by
6th Apr 2018 8:55 AM

AUSTRALIA is the largest global exporter of metallurgical coal, bringing in billions of dollars into the economy.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Mines, Queensland has about 12 billion tonnes of proved and probable coal reserves (most economic) and over 33 billion tonnes of measured and indicated resources.

Metallurgical coal accounts for about 45% of the reserves.

READ: Massive interest and investments in CQ coking coal projects

Coking coal statistics from the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, December 2017 edition of the Resources and Energy Quarterly. Contributed

A Queensland Resources Council spokesman said Queensland coal was exported to at least 37 different countries last year and in the last year, $37.8b of coal was sold with an estimated 70% of this directly attributable to coking coal.

Coking coal statistics from the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, December 2017 edition of the Resources and Energy Quarterly. Contributed

Over the past year, coking coal had risen from $190 a tonne to $244 a tonne.

READ: Powerhouse resource sector driving regional employment

Coking coal statistics from the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, December 2017 edition of the Resources and Energy Quarterly. Contributed

In 2017, Resources and Energy Quarterly forecast Australia's metallurgical coal production in 2017-18 would increase by three per cent to 196 million tonnes.

In 2018-19, Australia's production was forecast to increase by 1.4 per cent to 199 million tonnes.

STATISTICS: Coking coal production is set to increase according to the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science. Contributed

Citibank revised their medium to long-term coking coal price forecasts in February upwards by $10 a tonne per annum to $138 a tonne for 2019 and $130 a tonne for 2020.

GROWING NEED: Coking coal demand forecast Contributed

Global export demand for metallurgical coal was expected to increase at a steady rate of 2.1% per year until 2030.

