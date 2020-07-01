Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cocktails are good, but no dancing.
Cocktails are good, but no dancing.
Politics

Australia’s dumbest virus restriction

Angela Seng
by and Angela Seng
1st Jul 2020 10:24 AM

Queensland nightclubs are about to get lit this weekend as virus restrictions ease this Friday from midday.

While up to 100 people will now be able to gather in clubs, order watermelon spritzers and eye off potential suitors, much like the movie Footloose, there will be no dancing allowed.

Patrons will be made to sit while enjoying their overpriced cocktails and, as the State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the press yesterday, "listen to the music".

Her suggestion has sparked ridicule on Twitter, with the ABC's Leigh Sales leading the charge:

 

 
 

 

So while it seems COVID-19 is still ruining fun, at least clubbers across the sunshine state can get themselves out of their comfortable sweatpants and into some ill-fitting club gear, have a drink and have … a groove in their chair.

If you're planning on hitting the streets this weekend, here's what you'll notice:

  • 50 customers are allowed in a venue below 200 sqm in size
  • Patrons will be able to collect food and beverages from the bar
  • Casinos are now open
  • Events, such as concerts, can be held, but events attracting crowds of more than 10,000 people need a COVID Safe Event Plan

Enjoy a bit of normalcy, stay safe and remember to only clap on 2 and 4.

 

Originally published as Australia's dumbest virus restriction

 
 
NewsWire
NewsWire
 
 
NewsWire
NewsWire
 
 

More Stories

Show More
annastacisa palaszczuk editors picks lockdown politics queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        premium_icon Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        Crime The 39 year old suffered soft tissue injuries to her right foot, right collarbone, abdomen and cervical and lumbar spine.

        600 workers ignite CQ economy with $50m Stanwell overhaul

        premium_icon 600 workers ignite CQ economy with $50m Stanwell overhaul

        Business Our struggling accommodation providers are expected to be packed to the rafters...

        How resilient Rocky weathered the COVID-19 real estate storm

        premium_icon How resilient Rocky weathered the COVID-19 real estate storm

        News CQ property report: See what your home is worth after coronavirus impact

        Man taken to hospital with snake bite

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital with snake bite

        News The man was at a home in North Rockhampton when he was bitten on the leg by a...