Australia's one-day cricket team needs Roger Federer's help

Opinion by Adam Wratten

FORGET Australia's string of international losses, the biggest crisis facing our one-day team at the moment is that awful strip.

That's not Aussie Gold, it's canary yellow. There's a big difference.

What is it with sports stars and over-the-top outfits?

It seems almost every other top tennis player at Melbourne Park is also choosing hot pink.

It may be that I'm a traditionalist, but I love the outfits that aren't so outlandish, that aren't screaming out for everyone to see.

The whole world of sport needs to take a lesson from tennis maestro Roger Federer, who once again has delivered an outfit of pure class at the Australia Open, incorporating colour in a subtle, but stylish way.

His look is built on the traditional white of tennis.

Which brings me to the Australian one-day team.

Australia has produced a number of great strips over the years from soft yellows to dark greens and even some of the brighter yellow ones of the Shane Warne/Glenn McGrath era were excellent.

But with this push to constantly bring out a new strip every year or second year, it seems manufacturers are having to come up with creative ways to differentiate from previous outfits... and they're going ever more out there.

Surely, we can get a little better use out of a kit than we're currently getting?

With the arrival of T20, kit manufacturers have plenty of opportunities to make dollars and it's about time the game's governing bodies stopped putting profits first and started giving back to the fans.

If you're a passionate cricket fan who loves the one-dayers, buys the current strips and heads to the Gabba for the games every year, you deserve better use than once or twice per strip.

My vote is for someone from Cricket Australia to give Roger a call while he's in Melbourne and seek his advice.

Form is temporary, class is permanent.

To make my point, has anyone seen some of the shocker Wallabies jerseys in recent times and compared these to the All Blacks?

Is it a coincidence that the champions teams and players more often than not also look the part too?