Australia's parliament set for Landry to whip it good

WHEN the National Party in Canberra needs to go forward and move ahead, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has been entrusted to whip them into shape.

Ms Landry was delighted with her promotion to the esteemed Chief Whip for The National Party yesterday and will have her work cut out mustering the parliamentarians in an at-times disorderly Turnbull government.

"The Whip's role is a vitally important one within the parliamentary team, responsible for the organising of speakers, votes, and responsible for team unity,” Ms Landry said.

She intended to use the promotion to increase her sway in strong advocating for the Capricornia in policy negotiations.

"Joining the leadership team will help me place even more focus on the issues that matter to Capricornia,” Ms Landry said.

"Issues like water security, workplace casualisation, transport and communications infrastructure, and protecting our kids from cyber-bullying, will remain at the top of my priorities and I look forward to prosecuting them with gusto.”

Nationals firebrand Dawson MP George Christensen resigned from the job of chief parliamentary whip last February, saying his "constant outspokenness" meant the position was untenable. Contributed

As the second ever woman to serve as Whip of The Nationals, her election provides the Coalition Government with what is believed to be a first - women in both Chief Whip positions of Liberal and National Parties.

"This is a great milestone for women in politics and I hope it serves to provide some level of inspiration and hope to women across the country who aspire to be involved.” Ms Landry said.

"Now to take up the fight to get Shorten to come clean on whether he supports CQ Jobs.”