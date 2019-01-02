Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fiji has reportedly said Neil Prakash is not one of its citizens. Picture: AAP/Supplied
Fiji has reportedly said Neil Prakash is not one of its citizens. Picture: AAP/Supplied
Crime

Prakash’s citizenship thrown into doubt

by Alison Bevege
2nd Jan 2019 6:07 AM

AUSTRALIA'S attempt to strip citizenship from an alleged recruiter for Islamic State has been thrown into doubt after Fiji has reportedly said he is not one of its citizens.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday that Australia was much safer after the government revoked Neil Prakash's citizenship.

Canberra believes Prakash - wanted over an alleged plot to behead a Melbourne police officer - is a dual national, as his father was Fijian.

Fiji has reportedly said Neil Prakash is not one of its citizens. Picture: AAP/Supplied
Fiji has reportedly said Neil Prakash is not one of its citizens. Picture: AAP/Supplied

A dual national can be stripped of their Australian citizenship if they engage in terrorism-related conduct. But the government cannot revoke single Australian citizenship as that would leave a person stateless.

Fiji's Immigration Department director Nemani Vuniwaqa said Prakash was not one of its citizens, the Fiji Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"Neil Prakash has not been or is a Fijian citizen. He was born in Australia and has acquired Australian citizenship since birth," he was quoted as saying.

"The department has searched the immigration system … he has not entered the country nor applied for citizenship since birth."

More Stories

Top Stories

    Communities shocked at death of 'gentle giant' on Coast road

    premium_icon Communities shocked at death of 'gentle giant' on Coast road

    News Dedicated teacher and dad-of-three remembered as a hero, after he was struck and killed by a car on Monday morning.

    CQ graziers looking to the sky for 2019

    premium_icon CQ graziers looking to the sky for 2019

    Rural Some areas recorded worst rainfall in almost 20 years

    North Rockhampton High School student's OP efforts pay off

    premium_icon North Rockhampton High School student's OP efforts pay off

    News Madison Schmidt is determined to set down the path of civil law.

    • 2nd Jan 2019 6:29 AM
    OH BABY! Hive of activity in maternity ward for New Years

    premium_icon OH BABY! Hive of activity in maternity ward for New Years

    Health Three babies born within a minute of each other

    Local Partners