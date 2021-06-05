Australia’s vaccine options: How they compare

We’ve got potent weapons against the pandemic virus but we’re not acting fast enough to deploy them.

We won the race to develop vaccines against Covid-19 but our failure to get enough of them into human arms has given the virus time to mutate fast enough to outrun them.

Even before scientists have produced the promised booster vaccine doses to cover the UK, South African and Brazilian variants of the virus several new super infectious Indian types have emerged.

If you've had just one dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, a Public Health England study shows there is only a one in three chance it will protect you from an Indian variant like the one sweeping Melbourne.

Already an aged care worker in Melbourne who had just a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been infected with that variant.

The federal government's failure to meet its deadline of vaccinating aged care residents and workers by Easter has left our most vulnerable citizens exposed.

And, we learned this week only as few as one in 10 aged care workers have received a jab.

It takes two doses to lift Pfizer's protection to 88 per cent and AstraZeneca's protection to 60 per cent against the Indian variant.

Although, experts are hopeful the AstraZeneca performance will improve when it's given a few more weeks to prime the immune system.

But just 57 per cent of Victoria's aged care residents have received both doses and only 64 per cent of aged care residents nationally have been fully vaccinated.

The world is now in a desperate race between the vaccines and the virus.

And Melbourne, which is battling an outbreak of one of the super infectious Indian variants, is at the epicentre of that tussle.

Experts are warning if we don't move with pace to get as many people as possible in Australia and the rest of the world vaccinated the virus will continue to spread and when it spreads it gets a chance to mutate further.

The fear is our vaccines may not be able to keep up.

"It's mutating all the time. One particular chain of transmission involves a mutation, every two weeks, but there happens to be millions of chains of transmission right now," said University Sydney infectious diseases expert professor Robert Booy.

"Most mutations are silent, they have no impact at all on the virus or its infectivity or its severity, but just the occasional mutation, will cause a change in the virus that is likely to make it more transmissible," he said.

Prof. Robert Booy said people needed to realise that every day they delay getting vaccinated, they reduce the chance the vaccine can help them. And the virus is 10 times as deadly as the flu, he said.

"For the vaccine to work it needs a minimum of three weeks to get 30 per cent protection against the Indian variant, and it needs eight to 12 weeks to get 60 to 90 per cent protection. So, you have to act now to be protected in one to four months time," said Professor Booy.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton revealed this week just how alarmed he was about the "very infectious" virus spreading through Melbourne.

"When we're seeing a member in a household become infected, almost everyone in that household is infected," he said.

"In a workplace, with some people infected, there are many, many people infected."

Head of the Biosecurity Program at the Kirby Institute at UNSW Sydney Raina MacIntyre warned toilets can be a key source of infection.

"The virus is excreted in the faeces, and flushing generates massive aerosolisation, so you could breathe in faecal aerosols in the toilet," she said this week.

"A few studies on aircraft (which have very high ventilation rates) identified the toilet as the main risk factor, in one case where someone took off their mask in the toilet."

Melbourne University infectious diseases expert Professor Fiona Russell and others have said to better protect Melburnians the government should consider reducing the gap between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 to eight weeks.

In the UK, three in every four new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed is an Indian variant.

And last week, UK authorities moved to speed up the delivery of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to protect the over fifties shifting it from a 12 week gap between jabs to an eight week gap.

Mixing and matching vaccines is another option. Picture: Angus Mordant

But there is another step we should consider taking - mixing and matching the Covid vaccines.

Evidence has emerged from Spain that mixing doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines produced a stronger immune response to the pandemic virus.

It also resulted in more people reporting side effects from the jabs.

In the coming week a major study underway in the UK which is looking into what happens when you mix and match vaccines will report.

Australia's technical advisory group on immunisation is waiting to review the outcomes of this study before making a decision on whether to recommend mixing and matching in Australia.

Many Australians are hesitant about getting the AstraZeneca jab because of the risk of rare blood clots and the perception it might not work as well against some Covid variants.

Allowing them to get two doses of AstraZeneca but then offering them a Pfizer jab later in the year when there will be plenty of supply could be an option.

Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid said the option of a Pfizer booster for people who've been vaccinated with AstraZeneca "is very much on the table".

"It may be the current Pfizer vaccine, it may be a different one, or maybe a Moderna vaccine, which has been specifically designed for some of those variants as well," he said.

"And it may well be a popular option for those Australians who feel that they're not fully protected after getting the AstraZeneca even though science is telling us that it's an excellent vaccine."

