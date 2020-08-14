Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 overnight - the youngest life to be claimed by the virus in Australia.
A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 overnight - the youngest life to be claimed by the virus in Australia.
Health

Australia’s youngest virus death

by Anthony Piovesan
14th Aug 2020 1:05 PM

Australia has recorded its youngest coronavirus death on Friday.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the tragic news that a man in his 20s was among 14 deaths announced on Friday.

A 30-year-old Queensland man was reported to be the previous youngest person in the country to die from the wildly infectious disease in June.

It takes the state's death toll to 289.

Three more women and two men in their 80s and four men and four women in their 90s also sadly passed away.

Twelve of the 14 deaths were linked to aged-care.

It comes after Victoria's daily coronavirus infections rose again with 372 new cases recorded overnight, taking the state's total to more than 16,100.

Originally published as Australia's youngest virus death

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Extent of The Edge Bar and Restaurant liquidation revealed

        Premium Content Extent of The Edge Bar and Restaurant liquidation revealed

        Business The riverfront restaurant closed suddenly in late 2018 and was taken to court for almost $2m in unpaid rent

        CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Premium Content CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Rural ‘There shouldn’t be a producer in Australia unhappy with these cattle prices.’

        New Bruce Hwy upgrade brings more CQ jobs, improved safety

        Premium Content New Bruce Hwy upgrade brings more CQ jobs, improved safety

        News Motorists will have a safer drive thanks to a new round of safety upgrades due to...

        How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Premium Content How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Business The retail and wholesale outlet has grown in three years to employ 12 staff.