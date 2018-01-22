Authorities alerted after kitten attack horror in Gracemere

A white ragdoll kitten, similar to the cat pictured here, was reportedly put down after suffering a broken back and legs in the attack.

AUTHORITIES are investigating what appears a shocking case of animal cruelty in Gracemere earlier today.

A kitten was reportedly put down after suffering a broken back and legs in the attack.

A post made to the Rockhampton & Gracemere Crime Watch and Public Announcement page said the young kitten was thrown full force from a vehicle into the front security screen door of a Lucas St home.

"The perpetrators were driving a champagne coloured sedan type of vehicle,” the post read.

"They drove off very fast, so hard to identify.

"There were two men aged approx 30, caucasian and clean cut.”

The kitten was described as a cream ragdoll.

Concerns were raised for the welfare of the other kittens in the litter.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an incident had been reported, though further details were limited at this stage.

The Morning Bulletin has sought comment from the RSPCA and is waiting for a returned call from the person who reportedly witnessed the incident.