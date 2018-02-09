Menu
Authorities called after smoke seen coming from Rocky house

Emergency services have rushed to what was reported as a house fire in Barrett St this morning.
Steph Allen
by

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a house in Barrett St, Norman Gardens this morning after there were reports of smoke coming from the roof.

The call came through to the Queensland Fire Emergency Services at 8.50am as a reported house fire.

Smoke was reported to be seen to be coming from the roof.

Three units are attending the scene, with one fire engine on standby.

Upon arrival, fire crews were unable to see any flames, however there were reports that smoke was coming from a ceiling space.

Crews are currently investigating the cause of the smoke.

More details are to come.

