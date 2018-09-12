Authorities discuss reasoning behind GKI sand dune strategy

PROTECTIVE BARRIER: Controversy is raging on GKI regarding the clearing of sand dunes on Fisherman's Beach protecting local businesses.

PROTECTIVE BARRIER: Controversy is raging on GKI regarding the clearing of sand dunes on Fisherman's Beach protecting local businesses. Leighton Smith

LOCAL GKI businesses upset with the decision to remove the Fisherman's Beaches sand dunes sought to know from authorities why dredging was considered as an option to fill the Putney Beach sand bags.

Three state departments said while they had granted approvals and permits to Livingstone Shire Council for their sand bagging strategy, they confirmed not receiving an application to dredge.

A LSC spokesperson said the preparation of the development application for tidal works was undertaken in direct consultation with the State Government and concerns regarding the potential impacts on the dune system caused by the removal of sand from Fisherman's Beach should be directed to the Department of Environment and Science.

"Any approval to dredge sand from the ocean to undertake the required works would require an approval from the State Government and federal agencies,” the spokesperson said.

"It must be noted that whilst dredging is an option which the proponent could have pursued, Council and the concurrence agencies are obliged to assess the development application which is lodged.”

They said it was the State Government which determined the precise location for the borrow pit, advising of the area which would be acceptable to it for the excavation of sand.

"This advice was provided during the design phase and prior to any development application being lodged for the work. This advice was co-ordinated through the Department of State Development, Infrastructure and Planning, which is also responsible for administering the State Assessment and Referral Agency process,” they said.

"The State Government determined the location, so it would need to answer why it did not encourage dredging. Any dredging would have been completely within a marine park (which is a protected environment).”

They said LSC was the assessment manager for the development permit and along the the concurrence agency, had the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the conditions within the development which it has imposed.

"The primary control and oversight of the required works associated with the development is the responsibility of GKI Bar and Resort Pty Ltd (GKI Hideway), which has the benefit of the development permit,” they said

"This permit also allows up to 3000m3 of sand to be to be removed per annum for maintenance of the revetment wall.

"There are specific conditions provided to minimise impacts including monitoring for the presence of fauna habitat and relocation of animals if required, salvage of vegetation and stockpiling of topsoil is required in addition to revegetation of disturbed areas.”

A GBRMPA spokesperson said. "All permit applications go through a rigorous assessment process that looks at whether the proposed activity would impact the environment, social, economic, or heritage values,”

A DES spokesperson said as part of its application, LSC provided DES with engineering drawings to demonstrate their program of works would not have a significant environmental impact.

The state government had a limited role in the assessment of development applications, through the State Assessment and Referral Agency (SARA).

"SARA was involved in the assessment of this application with respect to impacts on coastal processes and recommended a condition for the extraction of sand to cease in April 2020 - this was to ensure the works minimise impacts on Fisherman's Beach,” a Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning spokesperson said.

"Any future sand extraction at Fisherman's Beach would require a new development application to be lodged for a full assessment.

"To date, no development application has been made for any other type of works to manage the erosion at Putney Beach.”