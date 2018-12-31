Menu
About 250 fish have died of apparent natural causes at Wappa Falls, near Yandina.
About 250 fish have died of apparent natural causes at Wappa Falls, near Yandina.
Environment

Authorities explain 'disgusting' mass fish death

Amber Hooker
by
30th Dec 2018 12:43 PM
AUTHORITIES are investigating after about 250 fish, eels and shrimp are believed to have died of "natural" causes at Wappa Falls, near Yandina.

Sunshine Coast Council officers have closed the area to swimmers and removed the rotting eel-tailed catfish, eels, spangled perch and freshwater shrimp.

Visitors to the popular swimming and fishing spot made the stinking discovery yesterday and had feared the deaths were a result of contamination.

Sunshine Coast Council officers have removed about 250 dead fish from Wappa Falls, which are believed to have died from a lack of oxygen.
Sunshine Coast Council officers have removed about 250 dead fish from Wappa Falls, which are believed to have died from a lack of oxygen.

The Department of Environment and Science said the cause is yet to be confirmed, but fish kills are often a result of low dissolved oxygen levels in the water, caused by high ambient temperatures.

"The Department of Environment and Science (DES) is investigating the reported incident, with the assistance of Sunshine Coast Regional Council," a DES spokesperson said.

A council spokesman said the oxygen depletion was likely caused by a naturally-occurring blue green algae bloom, and signage warning of contaminated water due to the kill had been installed at access points.

Hundreds of dead fish, crustaceans and an eel have reportedly been found at Wappa Dam and surrounding areas this weekend.
Hundreds of dead fish, crustaceans and an eel have reportedly been found at Wappa Dam and surrounding areas this weekend.

Seqwater, who operate nearby Wappa Dam, said the dead fish are isolated at Wappa Falls and the contamination posed no risk to drinking water.

"Upstream of Wappa Falls is Wappa Dam which is not open to the public for any water-based recreation, including swimming or shoreline fishing," a Seqwater spokesperson said.

"There are no impacts to drinking water supplied from the Image Flat Water Treatment Plant.

"Water from Wappa Dam is treated at the Image Flat Water Treatment Plant to meet the stringent health requirements of the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."

Megan Oberholster shared this photo yesterday, captioned: We went there today for the first time.. was very sad to see and incredibly stinky!
Megan Oberholster shared this photo yesterday, captioned: We went there today for the first time.. was very sad to see and incredibly stinky!

The fish kill and associated water quality is being managed by council and the DES.

The council spokesman said they were unaware of any other recent similar incidents.

Locals who had been in the area as far back as the 80s said they had never seen anything like the weekend's mass marine death.

Hundreds of dead fish, crustaceans and an eel have reportedly been found at Wappa Dam and surrounding areas this weekend.
Hundreds of dead fish, crustaceans and an eel have reportedly been found at Wappa Dam and surrounding areas this weekend.

They reported the "disgusting" smell had first alerted them something was wrong yesterday, and the odour remains today despite only few fish remaining.

Members of the public are encouraged to report further fish deaths to the the department's pollution hotline on 1300 130 372.

