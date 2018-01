Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a two vehicle crash at Wandal.

Bev Lacey

UPDATE 10.40AM: A female patient has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

TWO vehicles have been involved in a traffic crash on North St, Wandal this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 9.03am and attended the scene shortly after.

Paramedics are currently on the scene with one patient being assessed.

The Queensland Police Service is also assessing the incident and has reported that nobody appears to be seriously injured at this time.