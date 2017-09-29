Authorities reveal how much of Shoalwater Bay has been ravaged by fire

HAZEY DAY: Smoke haze from burning fires in Shoalwater bay linger around Central Queensland lookng west from Mt Jim Crow.

LINGERING smoke is set to finally lift this weekend after authorities declare the fires in Shoalwater Bay are getting under control.

Numerous bush fires have been burning north of Rockhampton which have been inaccessible for Queensland Rural Fire Services to contain, causing a low-lying smoke haze.

Acting Regional Manager for Rural Fire Service Queensland Craig Magick announced today the remaining fires were gradually moving into easier terrain for emergency crews to attend.

Major Joe Simpson said the smoke was caused by a number of small fires on the southern boundary of the Shoalwater Bay training area.

About 7,000ha of bushland have been burnt as a result of theses fires.

"They have been burning in inaccessible country with lots of valleys and mountains, but it's slowly coming down to where we can start to deal with it,” he said.

"We have been working with two neighbouring property owners who worked through the night to clear fire breaks.

"The fires are now well contained and truly within the control lines.”

Major Simpson said there were multiple causes of the fires but illegal campers who left their fires unattended started a large fire along the coastline which progressed.

He said the dry area was prone to the slightest spark even from vehicles driving through the grass.

Inspector Wayne Capnick from Rural Fire Services said his team had been working with Shoalwater Bay to make sure the contain lines were secure.

Insp Capnick explained the unusual weather event was thanks to a temperature inversion keeping the smoke close to the ground.

"The inversion that's here at the present time is causing the smoke to stay on the ground like a lid on a pot,” he said.

Executive Director at Rockhampton Hospital Wendy Hoey said hospitals had seen an increase in respiratory distress over the last week.

"People who have come through the hospital have presented more acutely because of the smoke,” she said.

"Anybody who is vulnerable to smoke or with chronic disease should visit their GP and have their health management plans are up to date.”

Insp Capnick said this weather event was unique because of summer temperatures and the wind moving the haze around the region.

"When the wind blows due north Rockhampton is affected, north-west to Yeppoon and north-east towards Stanwell area,” he said.

"We can expect the smoke to start easing early Sunday morning with the easterly wind that's coming through.”

Insp Capnick said fire crews were fully prepared for the scorching temperatures this weekend.

"Fire crews are well prepared and ask the community to also be well prepared and be extra vigilant when working with sparks as fires will catch very quickly based on how dry the conditions are,” he said.

Acting Super Intendant Executive Manager of Operation of Central Queensland Terry Zillmann also said the Queensland Ambulance Service were fully resourced across CQ despite not yet seeing any significant rise in repository conditions.

Supt Zillmann thanked the community for being responsible during the smoke haze and heat wave and encouraged people to take it easy over the weekend.