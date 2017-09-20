Authorities reveal overlooked sufferers in CQ's foster care crisis

IN NEED: AnglicareCQ are calling on people to step up and become a foster carer as Rockhampton suffers a shortage.

TEENAGERS are the overlooked and vulnerable in Central Queensland's foster care system, according to AnglicareCQ.

At any one time 190 children are placed with not-for-profit organisation in Rockhampton alone, not including the other agencies and people caring for children informally.

AnglicareCQ Service Deliver general manager Carol Godwin said the city nearly tops the list of the most-in-need areas for more carers, just behind Gladstone in the demand for carers particularly for teens.

She said while the number of children in care had remained relatively stagnate, they had noticed an increase in highly complex and extreme behaviours to young people's exposure to trauma which in turn increased demand on carers.

"It's often harder to source carers for adolescents; people tend to prefer to foster babies or younger ones," Ms Godwin explained.

"The process for becoming a carer can often take several months, which dissuades many applicants in addition to the process itself which basically requires people to become and open book and allow not only foster children into they're lives, but also other professionals such as the department, foster care support agency and other professionals supporting the children and young people in they're care."

Ms Godwin said latest figures showed an increase in notifications and three-day and 30-day orders, the number of substantiated investigations with a child remaining in foster care for longer than 30 days has remained mainly static.

About 320 young people are in AnglicareCQ's care across Central Queensland, from the Capricorn Coast, to Biloela, Rockhampton and Rolleston right out to Barcaldine and Windorah

They are funded for 330 general and kinship places, and nine intensive foster care places for young people with more complex needs.

Many carers are geographically isolated and often travel great distances on a regular basis in addition to their own personal commitments.

Children in care are subject to a range of agreements, which include Court Assessment Orders (CAO) and Child Protection Orders (CPO) which have increased from 9,486 children the year ending March 2016, to 9,652 the year ending March 2017.

Temporary Assessment Orders also enable child protection to conduct an investigation in situations where parents, for example, obstruct an investigation into reported concerns either directly or indirectly.

AnglicareCQ recruits, trains and assesses foster carers across Central Queensland and support the day-to-day needs of young people in care.

"This support is about working on strategies and building their capacity to respond to the unique needs of the young person i.e. behavioural interventions," Ms Godwin said.

They also provide 24/7 support for foster carers, and the ever-increasing number of kinship carers, many of whom are grandparents who face the challenge of being both a relative and carer, subject to relevant legislative requirements.

"As all foster carers are volunteers the people that commit to the lengthy process of becoming carers are unique and special individuals and truly reflects altruistic motivations to not only seek to become a carer, but to care for a child or young person who is unrelated and to develop a positive attachment," Ms Godwin said.