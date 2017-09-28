Authorities reveal when Rocky region's smoke haze will lift

CQ FIRES: A smoke haze continues to blanket much of CQ from the Shoalwater Bay training facility fires the wait continues for rain to cool things down.

CQ FIRES: A smoke haze continues to blanket much of CQ from the Shoalwater Bay training facility fires the wait continues for rain to cool things down. Frazer Pearce

WITH temperatures set to break records in coming days and a persistent smoke haze hanging over CQ, fire fighters and Livingstone Shire Council have provided an update on the bushfires.

Acting Regional Manager for Rural Fire Service Queensland Craig Magick said there were currently 12 fires throughout Central Queensland with a number out west, some near Gladstone and the majority in the Rockhampton and Livingstone Areas.

This included a new vegetation fire reported at 9am at Kellys Landing Rd, Woodbury near Byfield State Forest which was confirmed to be extinguished 10.25am with one QFES vehicle on scene working with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to mop it up.

"We're monitoring these fires closely, some of which we have crews monitoring control lines, they are all contained with the exception of the Shoalwater Bay area,” Mr Magick said.

"We're continuing to work with the Department of Defence to contain those fires.

"They're generating a lot of smoke and that's obviously affecting Rockhampton and surrounds currently.”

He said the control lines had been established and over the next two days, they planned to start back burning off those lines to bring the fire under control.

"With the smoke hazard that's been affecting Rockhampton and surrounds, there's a wind change that's expected on Sunday will see that smoke hazard lift somewhat and we'll receive some relief from the smoke,” he said.

Coming into the weekend with rising temperatures, Mr Magick said there would continue to be a very high fire danger for the Capricornia region.

"Fires that occur in these conditions do spread rapidly so it's important for the public to report fires as quickly as possible by ringing 000,” he said.

"The quick intervention of fire services to bring those fires under control is important in these conditions.

"We've seen an early onset of the fire season this year due to the dry winter and we've received fantastic support from the community in reporting these fires quickly.”

He urged the community to remain vigilant as the fire season continued until the storm season eventually cooled things down.

The Livingstone Shire Council echoed these sentiments of remaining vigilant this bushfire season.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, who Chairs the Local Disaster Management Group, said the current smoke had come from a number of sources.

Cr Ludwig said there was currently a coordinated response between Australian Defence Force and State agencies including National Parks and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services with the support of Rural Fire brigades to tackle the bushfires burning in The Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

"The first of these bushfires was inadvertently started by campers north of the Five Rocks area and there have been subsequent bushfires in other parts of the training area, as result of training activities,” he said.

"Currently, the majority of the bushfires are contained within the army training area, and due to rugged terrain and weather conditions, are expected to burn for another couple of days.

"There is a close watch on the bushfires in the Canal Creek area, and I've been informed that every effort is being made to contain the bushfires within the training area.”

He said the Queensland Rural Fire Service would provide his Council with regular updates on these bushfires so they were in a position to assist the coordinated response if necessary, in the unlikely event that the situation escalates.

"The extreme fire conditions have resulted from the increased fire load due to the high rainfall events late in the wet season, including the tropical low which resulted from ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie, and the current hot dry conditions that are being experienced across the State.

"This situation has been further exacerbated with less than favourable windy conditions.

"While these conditions are not unexpected at this time of year, we are certainly encouraging the community to be especially vigilant and check for fire bans in your area that may be in place.”

The Mayor said Council understood that Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had communication strategies in place to advise the community to act responsibly when extreme fire conditions are expected.

"Unfortunately no amount of general community consultation can avoid some bushfire situations from developing,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Given the prevailing wind conditions are taking smoke into populated rural and urban areas, people who are experiencing any health or respiratory issues should contact their local GP or hospital.”