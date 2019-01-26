Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bundaberg rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious traffic crash.
The Bundaberg rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious traffic crash. Contributed
Breaking

UPDATE: Man dies in horror crash at Cordalba, near Bundy

25th Jan 2019 8:32 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2019 6:55 AM

UPDATE 7AM: THE Australia Day long weekend has got off to a tragic start after a man died in a single-vehicle crash near Cordalba last night.

Police are still working to advise the next of kin of the man.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman this morning confirmed the man involved in the crash, which occurred along Promiseland Rd about 6.30pm, had died on scene.

The spokeswoman said more details would be available once authorities spoke with the man's family.

Authorities said the vehicle hit a tree and the man had initially been entrapped.

More details to come.

 

FRIDAY, 8.30PM: AUTHORITIES are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Cordalba, south of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a vehicle hit a tree along Promiseland Rd, about 6.30pm.

Initial reports are that a man, believed to be aged in his 70s, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

It is understood the man was entrapped in the vehicle for a period of time.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the crash site.

Further details to come.

queensland police traffic crash

Top Stories

    It's a day to get your Aussie on and be glad we live here

    premium_icon It's a day to get your Aussie on and be glad we live here

    Whats On Here's all the main events happening around the region to mark Australia Day 2019

    Rocky tourism and hospitality boss awarded OAM

    premium_icon Rocky tourism and hospitality boss awarded OAM

    News ROCKHAMPTON industry giant one of Order of Australia recipients

    Adani to push ahead despite pending finch review

    premium_icon Adani to push ahead despite pending finch review

    Business Adani continue works despite on-going review.

    Which North Rocky business is closing down?

    premium_icon Which North Rocky business is closing down?

    News Butcher's aussie day tasting sesh, afterpay arrives at salon & more

    • 26th Jan 2019 10:00 AM