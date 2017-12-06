Authority tries to hush Busby Marou's big Rocky concert

SHOW NIGHT: Local Rocky band Busby Marou start up annual event "One Hot Night" to thank the fans who shaped their success.

SHOW NIGHT: Local Rocky band Busby Marou start up annual event "One Hot Night" to thank the fans who shaped their success. Allan Reinikka ROK070917abusbyma

COUNCILLOR Cherie Rutherford needed to be convinced why award-winning band Busby Marou should be granted an extension to entertain Rocky fans.

The home-grown band are returning to the beef capital this month in their first annual One Hot Night show, bringing with them nationally known artists Amy Shark, Timberwolf and local band Pandemic.

Rockhampton Regional Council held its community services committee meeting today where a proposed extension to the band's curfew at the Rockhampton Showgrounds was discussed.

SWEET TUNES: Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou played to a huge crowd a the Royal on Ninety-Nine on Friday night in Roma. Sarah Dionysius

Busby Marou's manager, Joshua James, contacted CEO Evan Pardon to request the curfew be extended from 10pm to 11.55pm to cater for all four acts.

Despite the band opening for Elton John on his national tour and winning numerous ARIAS, Cr Rutherford asked for "justification" of why this concert should need an extension.

Cr Rutherford was concerned the noise could travel from the show, under the Robert Schwarten Pavillion, to neighbouring residences.

"If it was something that will impact our community I need to be able to control that in some way," she said.

Rockhampton Region Arts and Heritage acting manager John Webb said the event spoke for itself.

"One of the things I was aware of was that we needed to extract as much value out of the show grounds as possible," he said.

"If we are going to risk any event to extend the curfew, I think this is the right act, at the right time of year with the right promoter."

Mr Webb said the band's promoter had "been around it all" and was experienced to deal with the event.

He said the concert had been designed in a way to impact the residents as little as possible with the strategic location and timing of the acts.

Rockhampton Region councillor Cherie Rutherford. Chris Ison ROK250216csport4

Although Cr Rutherford agreed with Mr Webb's points, she proposed a dedicated staff member should be on-site at the show to receive any complaints.

"You're right on all those points, it does all sit nicely," she said.

Cr Rutherford said the point should be made that although Beef Australia was granted three extensions, it should not be made an example.

Cr Rose Swadling ended the debate saying council would take Cr Rutherford's points on board.

The curfew extension was eventually moved unanimously and will be discussed further in Tuesday's ordinary council meeting.

ONE HOT NIGHT: