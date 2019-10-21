Menu
Jackie and Lucky dressed up for Christmas.
Autopsy reveals shock discovery in suspected baiting case

Caitlan Charles
21st Oct 2019 6:00 AM
A HIGHLY toxic poison was found in the system of two dogs allegedly baited in Glenella.

During the autopsy, strychnine was discovered by the vet.

After two threatening letters came in the mail, nine months apart, two jack russeLl dogs died in late September.

"Shut your f---ing dogs up or they will get reported. $250 fine. If that doesn't work, they will get some baits dropped over the fence and that will shut them up," one of the letters read.

Originally it was thought samples would need to be sent to the United States to determine the poison.

 

But on October 15, Brooke Anderson posted on Facebook that the poison had been discovered in the dogs' system.

Ms Anderson said she wanted to keep everyone updated, to keep the story of Lucky and Jackie in the forefront of everyone's minds.

She added that since the horrible night, her family had upgraded their CCTV cameras and urged everyone else to do the same.

Police are still investigating the alleged poisoning and the family are still waiting for answers.

"If you have any information, please come forward," Ms Anderson said.

If you have any information about the alleged baiting, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1901847823.

Jackie and Lucky enjoy a lay down.
