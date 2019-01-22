Moment that changed Charli’s life

Charli Robinson and Liam Talbot with baby daughter Kensington are overflowing with love. Picture: Scott Nelson

Charli Robinson and Liam Talbot with baby daughter Kensington are overflowing with love. Picture: Scott Nelson

T was the moment Charli Robinson and Liam Talbot weren't sure they would ever experience.

On December 27, after 15 and a half hours of drug-free labour, the couple's baby girl, Kensington Claire Talbot, weighing a mere 2.4kg, was placed on Robinson's chest.

"She wrapped her hand around Liam's finger it was so unbelievable. It was pure love. The purest form of love, that's the only words I can find to describe it," said Robinson, a former Hi-5 performer turned Getaway presenter.

Robinson fell pregnant unexpectedly and miscarried twins in late 2017, which helped the pair, who had doubted whether they would ever be parents, realise they wanted to start a family.

At 37 she feared she might be unable to carry a child but was relieved to discover midway through last year that she was eight weeks' pregnant with a baby girl, due on Australia Day.

The night after Christmas, Robinson woke at 2am when her waters broke four weeks early.

Plans to shop the Boxing Day sales to fill their Brisbane nursery were scrapped - the shopping left to Robinson's parents who rushed from Port Stephens, NSW, to help - as they made their way to Greenslopes Private Hospital.

Charli Robinson and Liam Talbot with baby daughter Kensington. Picture: Scott Nelson

"I was half way through a Hypnobirthing Australia course … I said to Liam 'I can't give birth yet I haven't finished the course'," Robinson laughed.

Talbot, a Brisbane racing car driver, said he felt "helpless" watching the 15-hour birth, smuggling in food and an NBA game as distractions.

"I told myself I wouldn't be anywhere near the business end but I was also willing to help where I could. Next minute I'm holding a leg," Talbot, 36, said.

Charli Robinson shares a photo of her first time holding baby Kensington with partner Liam Talbot.

"The sight of our baby girl coming out into the world was absolutely indescribable. To know she was healthy and Charli was healthy reduced me to tears, I was so unbelievably happy. She has delivered us the most amazing gift, beyond anything we could have ever believed."

Robinson said: "Every day when I was pregnant Liam would kiss my stomach multiple times in a row and speak to her, the day after she was born he made that same kissing noise to her and she turned to look at him, it was amazing, there was such a recognition."

Charli Robinson breaks down on air

The couple wanted to find a name that paid tribute to Liam's father, mining tycoon Ken Talbot, who died in a plane crash in 2010.

"When we saw Kensington we loved it right away. It's strong, elegant and unique, plus we really liked the nickname Kensy," Robinson said, adding that the couple, who met in 2016, are "besotted" with their baby girl.

Robinson plans to return to Channel 9's Getaway mid-year.