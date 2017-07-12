24°
Average ratepayer to fork out $1/week more in record budget spend

Michelle Gately
| 12th Jul 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 7:07 AM
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall. File

THE average ratepayer will be spending less than $1 a week extra on their annual rates notice, after Rockhampton Regional Council unanimously passed a $190 million budget yesterday.

The budget includes a 1.9% rate rise, which would see the average ratepayer charged $2,618.08 (based on an average land valuation of $107,707).

New land valuations, which took effect on July 1, saw the region as a whole drop in value by 8.7%.

Some parts of the region increased, while others fell by 30%.

 

Budget papers show rates and charges have been set to produce an overall increase of 4% to council revenue, with this representing 73% of the organisation's operating income.

However, the papers warn impact of new valuations on general rates could vary greatly between suburbs and that while valuations may have dropped, council operating costs have not so a lower valuation will not automatically mean a drop in rates.

The budget also includes a record capital works spend of $118 million including $3.5 million for the CBD Smart Hub, $4.5 million for the CBD cultural precinct and over $17 million for the riverbank redevelopment.

The mega capital works spend is made up of $30,900,183 in government grants and subsidies, $2,554,854 in expected infrastructure contributions from developments, $11,349,817 increase in loans from funds not required in the 2016/17 year, $20,365,414 in reduction of cash holdings and $52,868,882 in depreciation funding.

 

Included in the budget is also the first funding allocation for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee of $1.5 million, part of a $10 million allocation over four years.

A further $2 million has been set aside in 2018/19, and $3.25 million in both 2019/20 and 2020/21.

CBD Focus in Rockhampton Regional Council's 2017/18 budget

Total Smart Hub spend: $3,498,744

  • Smart Hub fit out: $508,000
  • CBS Cultural Precinct, Bond Store: $300,000
  • CBD Smart Technologies: $1,410,000
  • Parking sensors: $125,000
  • Smart Technology Stage 1B: $200,000
  • Smart Technology Stage 1C&D: $600,775
  • Smart Technology Stage 2: $354,969

Total riverbank redevelopment spend: $17,464,773

  • Stage 1B (Quay St - William St to Denham St): $954,470
  • Stage 1C&D (Denham St - Quay St to East St): $4,175,585
  • Stage 2A: $12,334,718

Total cultural precinct spend: $4,578,420

  • Land acquisitions: $217,420
  • Precinct design: $1,600,000
  • Demolition of East St property: $300,000
  • Parking solution for the CBD: $500,000
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council council budget 2017 rockhampton regional council








