Aviation magazine has been flying high for 30 years

STILL GOING STRONG: Kevin Gosling with the first edition of the Aviation Trader, from 30 years ago, and more recent editions. Liana Turner

WHEN Kevin Gosling first toyed with the idea of a trade magazine for aviation, it was The Northern Star's manager who helped to make it possible.

Three decades later, the monthly publication Aviation Trader is still operating out of Lismore.

Mr Gosling and wife Pat were living in Koonorigan when he approached the newspaper's then-manager, John Howard, with his proposition in 1988.

They agreed the idea had legs, and arranged for it to be produced and printed at the paper's Goonellabah office.

This began with 20,000 copies of a trial edition, which they took to the Australian Bicentennial Airshow at the Richmond RAAF base in Sydney in October that year.

That December, the first official edition was released and by the second month, they were turning a profit.

Mr Gosling said operating on the Northern Rivers had come with more benefits than challenges.

"Present and previous staff have made a significant contribution to our success," he said.

"We're very proud of the publication and we're very indebted to many people who helped us get off the ground."

Mr Gosling had a background in the army, commercial flying, consultancy and aircraft brokerage before he launched Aviation Trader.

They distribute the publication, free of charge, to owners of registered aircraft across Australia and in New Zealand.

Mr Gosling said this saw them start with a circulation of 6-7000, which has grown to 11,000.

He and Mrs Gosling ran the business from home for some time, before setting up shop in Coleman St in Lismore.

It's now run out of an office in Molesworth St. Mr Gosling said the business now had manager Tony Shaw and staff Janine Robinson, Lisa Johnstone, Mikaela Mazzer, Carolyn Lindwall, Ray Hill and Natalie Foord keeping Aviation Trader going strong.

While he's more "hands off" these days, Mr Gosling said he still casts a keen eye over the publication before it's printed each month.

For more details visit aviationtrader.com.au.