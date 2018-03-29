Avo-go at this: CQ farmers unreal $5 deal

Tim and Jenna Keogh at their MMM Mangoes and Avocado's farm.

Tim and Jenna Keogh at their MMM Mangoes and Avocado's farm. Jessica Powell

BEFORE it's smashed, coupled with feta, drizzled with lemon and presented atop toasted sour dough, the humble avocado starts it's life right on our CQ doorstep.

A millennial's paradise, MMM Mangoes & Avocado's is a family-run business located a short distance from Rockhampton, in Kabra.

Handed down from her parents, Michael and Julie McDouall, Jenna and husband Tim Keogh said a recent social media post sent their business booming.

"We usually average [selling] about 40-50kg a day,” she said.

"After I put that post up, we did four tubs in three hours, which equals to around 80kg worth of avocados.”

The post, which the couple said has had over 10,000 views, drew support from avocado lovers across the world.

"A few years ago, some very clever people got in there and marketed the fruit, and it's paid off,” Tim said.

"They pushed the fruit to what it is.

"They just made people aware of how great it is.”

Providing an affordable product everyone can enjoy, Tim said by supporting and buying local, you can keep the money in your town.

"My biggest message to anyone is know where your food is coming from,” he said.

"Support your local guys as much as you can, because the more we can have of that, the better of everyone is going to be.”

Selling direct from their Kabra property, the couple said they rely on an honesty system for payment.

"It's a local trust system,” Jenna said.

"We rely on people being honest.”

If you plan on heading out, the couple said daylight hours, 6am - 6:30pm is appreciated.

At only $5 per kg bag, get the cracked pepper ready, imagine all the smashed avos and guacamole you could make.

LOCATION

106 McEvoy Rd

Kabra, Queensland, Australia

The couple said not to follow google maps, as this will take you to the back of their farm.

Instead, stick to the bitumen road, taking Morgan Street off the Capricorn Highway onto Kabra Road.

Don't turn onto Hume Road (this is dirt). Keep going until you see the farm sign.