Avoid the winter kgs with the region's best walking tracks

The Fitzroy River has a walking track that provides views of the river and the iconic buildings.

The Fitzroy River has a walking track that provides views of the river and the iconic buildings. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

WHETHER you're retreating from the chilly conditions of the south or wanting something healthy to do these school holidays, the Capricornia region provides the perfect walking location for everyone this winter.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll is encouraging visitors and locals to brace the region's relatively balmy winter mornings and enjoy the clear blue skies and mid-20 degree days and take in what the region has to offer.

"There are loads of options to choose from in our backyard, but we have picked a few favourites to whet your appetite and kick start your winter walking experience,” Ms Carroll said.

"And the best part... you don't have to travel long distances to visit some spectacular and unforgettable sights.”

Here is a list of just some of the attractions CQ has to offer:

Pineapple Rail Trail (Capricorn Coast)

The trail has continued to grow in popularity since it was opened in 2014, with the 4.5km walking track taking visitors through picturesque bush lands and urban landscape.

The asphalt trail begins on Braithwaite St in Yeppoon's town centre and is safe for young bush walkers and those on wheels.

Pineapple Trail takes walkers through picturesque bushlands and urban landscapes. Nathan White Images

Lammermoor Shared Path (Capricorn Coast)

The path promotes healthy living adn recreation for cyclists and pedestrians along the Scenic Highway near Lammermoor Beach.

Bluff Point Circuit (Capricorn Coast)

A 2.3km circuit that begins with a 600m climb to Turtle Lookout with a glimpse of turtles swimming below.

There is also a nearby lookout, Ritamada Lookout, which provides views of the hinterland and dense rainforest.

Double Head Track (Capricorn Coast)

Located in the Double Head section of the Capricorn Coast National Park, this trail provides views of Rosslyn Bay Harbour, the Keppel Bay islands and the Byfield Ranges.

It's a steep hike that takes 40 minutes to complete.

SPECTACULAR: Views from Double Head Track's peak. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

Queen Mary Track (Capricorn Coast)

Located at the southern end of Nine Mile Beach in Byfield National Park, this track offers coastal scenery and an endless stretch of rolling sand dunes.

The 4km track takes two hours to complete.

Byfield Rainforest (Byfield)

Venusta (900m return), Stony Creek Circuit (4.3km return) and Bowenia Rainforest Circuit at Water Park Creek (1.2km return) weave their way throughout Byfield Rainforest and offer a wide range of walking opportunities for beginners and experienced walkers.

Blackdown Tableland (Sandstone Wilderness)

A national park full of rainforest gullies, scenic waterfalls, walking tracks, stunning views, rock pools and ancient Aboriginal rock art.

Mount Archer (Rockhampton)

Providing incised valleys, dry rainforest and glimpses of forest inhabitants with walks ranging from 500m to 14km.

Riverside Walk (Rockhampton)

Paved walkways, views of the city's iconic buildings (including the iconic sandstone Custom's House) and Classic Revial period architecture, the walkway runs alongside the Rockhampton Centrla BUsiness District and the Fitzroy River.