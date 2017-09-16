Award win shocks Rocky business manager

ROCKHAMPTON'S Joel Heazlewood was shocked when he heard his name called as a winner at the recent Australian Leadership Excellence Awards.

The general manager of Coxon's Radiators Service hadn't expected to win the Capricornia Emerging Leader of the Year Award.

He'd only found out about his nomination a month prior.

But the award was welcome community recognition of the good work Joel and his team have done.

"I wasn't expecting to win, so it was a bit of a shock," Joel said.

"I think people were recognising how strong our growth was in the last two years, since you really can't grow a business without doing the right thing."

The ALEA's Emerging Leader Award is only given to those who display strong leadership and management potential, and who have had a significant impact on their company or business.

These traits were things Joel displayed as he attempted to do the best thing for his company and the community.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow with Coxons Radiator Service Operations Manager Joel Heazlewood and his Rockhampton team. Contributed

"My family isn't big on awards, so it didn't even come to mind," Joel said.

"We do what we do because it's the best thing for us, our employees, and the community."

The 28-year-old man moved to Rockhampton with his family 20 years ago, when they family bought the business.

After school, Joel took it upon himself to pursue a business degree with the Queensland University of Technology, but had to cut it short after two and a half years of study after his father's stroke.

"I didn't finish that because my dad had a stroke at the time, and I had to run the family business," he said.

Joel is working hard to contribute to the community.

He has given his support to the upcoming Bowen Basing Mining Club event in Rockhampton.

"I've been trying to work with the council a lot over the last 12 months," Joel said.

"We're a sponsor for the Bowen Basin Mining Club event in Rocky, and we've worked quite closely with everyone to make sure that it does come to Rocky."

As for his future, this award was a good foot forward towards being able to contribute more still.

"I'd like to be well-known in the community for helping," Joel said.

"I'd like to be on the board and advisory council, so it was a good foot towards exactly that."

Besides just helping out Rockhampton, the general manager also holds a number of goals for the family business.

"Our business growth is strong, so we're looking to employ another four to six more staff members," Joel said.

"We've taken the business from six employees to 24, and we're looking to be about 30 by the end of the year."

Much further down the road still, Joel hopes to see his company expand to become an Australian-wide service.

With so much on his plate, and the state awards to come this Tuesday, Joel hasn't yet taken the time to celebrate being an Emerging Leader.

The winners of each category have become finalists in the Queensland State ALEAs to come this Tuesday, for which Joel will be attending.