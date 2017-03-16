Award-winning acts take to Byfield stage

YEHAW: Country artist Seleen McAlister is one of the big-name country music acts to play at Rainforest Ranch this weekend.

AWARD-winning country artist Seleen McAlister is one of the big-name country music acts to take to the Rainforest Ranch stage this weekend.

The Byfield venue owners Warren and Jean O'Leary have their sights set on securing a stellar line-up throughout this year, and come Saturday will host the 12-hour country music festival.

McAlister and her band will headline the event, supported by Liam Brew and a host of other acts.

McAlister was one of five finalists in the prestigious Female Vocalist of the Year Gold Guitar Award, and picked up the Southern Star Award for Independent Female Artist of the Year last year.

Mr O'Leary said such accolades didn't come easy, and were testament to the quality of performance McAlister would deliver.

Fellow artist Brew is another impressive performer, and past winner of the prestigious Starmaker Award.

The day starts at noon with a Bush Poets lunch with local renowned poet Bob Pacey.

Continuous music will follow.

The line-up includes El Cosgrove, Damien Agius and Cam Cusack leading into the main performances by Brew and McAlister.

A bus service will be available on the day.

The marathon festival earmarks an influx of stellar performers committed to Byfield throughout this year.

Come Saturday, May 13, 8 Ball Aitken will perform at the Rainforest Ranch.

Golden Guitar winners Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt will take their Love and Lies Tour to Byfield on Friday, June 23.

The O'Learys say they will be announcing dates soon for Drew McAlister, Col Finley and The Hillbilly Goats and that Alan Caswell and Luke O'Shea are keen to make a return.

"Community support will ensure we can continue to bring performers of this quality to the region. Our venue has been described by artists as perfect for country music,” the O'Learys said.

"We are also planning to have some special guests at our Goodtime Sunday Sessions.”

Event Details

Saturday, March 18 from noon-midnight at the Rainforest Ranch

For tickets and information on all acts, contact 0447555186 or visit www.rainforestranch.com.au/country.