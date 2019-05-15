Award-winning author to speak at Rockhampton Library

ROCKHAMPTON book worms are in for a treat this weekend.

Southside library will be hosting award-winning author Dr Anita Heiss for an unmissable talk.

Dr Heiss is the author of non-fiction, historical fiction, commercial women's fiction, poetry, social commentary and travel articles.

She is a regular guest at writers' festivals and travels internationally, performing her work and lecturing on Indigenous literature.

She is also an Indigenous Literacy Day Ambassador and a proud member of the Wiradjuri nation of central New South Wales.

Dr Heiss said she was looking forward to speaking about her writing experiences at the library this Saturday.

"I'm very much excited about visiting Rockhampton Regional Library for the first time, not only to share stories about writing and publishing, but because it gives me an opportunity to meet local readers, and learn about storytelling culture there,” Dr Heiss said.

"For me, being at the library on a Saturday morning qualifies as living a pretty good life.”

Chair of the Community Services Committee, Councillor Rose Swadling, said she was very excited Dr Heiss will be coming to Rockhampton.

"Dr Heiss is a wonderful author, activist, and academic,” Cr Swadling said.

"She is widely known for her women's fiction, which follows the lives of strong, educated Aboriginal women living in cities as they hilariously navigate their careers and love lives.

"She is also an author of historical fiction, children's literature, non-fiction, poetry, and an award-winning memoir titled Am I Black Enough for You?

"As well as being a widely celebrated author and academic, Dr Heiss is also very funny and engaging speaker, and a passionate advocate for Indigenous literacy.

"I would urge anyone to take this fantastic opportunity to hear Dr Heiss speak.”

QBD will be operating a pop-up shop during the event selling Dr Heiss' books for signing.

About the event

What: Talk hosted by award-winning author Dr Anita Heiss.

When: Saturday, May 18, at 10-11.30am.

Where: Southside Library, Rockhampton.